Still a Chance of Showers Friday

Tropical Storm Barry will move north into Louisiana during Saturday. To it's west is dry air which will move south into south Texas beginning Saturday. Before the drier air reaches us, a weak front and band of moisture will give us another chance of some scattered showers Friday. With the drier air will come sunnier afternoons and higher temperatures beginning Saturday, and continuing most of next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 70's to near 80. Partly cloudy Friday with a chance of scattered showers. High in the upper 90's to around 100. Mostly sunny Saturday through Thursday, highs 104 to 106.