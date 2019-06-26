Still a Slight Shower Chance

Our humid gulf airmass is not capped by warm air above, and as result, the humid air is free to rise to form scattered tall rain clouds. The storms today were centered mostly over the Laredo area with very little rain away from the city. Showers away from Laredo were much more scattered. Rather scattered showers are still possible during Thursday as we will still have a moist atmosphere, and little in the way of warm air aloft to stop air from rising to form some taller clouds. A wave in the upper level wind flow over the gulf will move west into south Texas Sunday and then stall out over our area through early next week. This will bring our next shower chances.

I'm expecting partly cloudy and humid tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Thursday, only an outside chance Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to high 90's. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers Sunday through Wednesday, high in the mid to high 90's.