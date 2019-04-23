‘Still not afraid’: Eminem celebrates 11 years of sobriety

Rapper Eminem is another year into his journey to sobriety.

The rapper, who has battled with substance abuse and drug addiction that reached it’s peak in 2007, has been clean for 11 years now.

In a pair of social media posts on Twitter and Instagram, Eminem, who’s real name is Marshall Mathers, shows off a picture of a sobriety coin with the words “to thine own self be true” inscribed around the edge.

One year ago, the rapper posted a similar picture celebrating 10 years of sobriety.

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” said Eminem on April 21, 2018.

