Stimulus checks could take longer than you expect

It's expected for the government to roll out the stimulus checks in the upcoming weeks; however, for some citizens, it could be a long wait before they see that money in their hands.

Millions of Americans are waiting for their part of the 2.2 trillion rescue stimulus packs signed into law in late March to combat economic effects by the coronavirus outbreak.

The process of sending out the money is set to start soon but some Americans could wait up to 20-weeks to receive it.

The Associated Press reports that in a White House memo obtained by them, the House Committee on Ways and Means states that the IRS is expected to make 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit around the week of April 13th.

The IRS will use the direct deposit information of these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

The memo also outlines the payment timeline for other Americans:

Starting the week of May 4th, the IRS will start issuing paper checks.

According to AP, five million paper checks will be sent out per week, meaning it could be until around August 17th that all checks are sent out.

If you are a tax filer but the IRS does not have your direct deposit information, instead of waiting for a paper check you are recommended to update that information on the IRS portal.

If you are a non-filer, you may need to file the simple tax return and likely include direct deposit information if you want to receive the rebates quickly.

This week the government said social security recipients who are not required to file tax returns will not need to file anything.

The Treasury Department says the IRS will use the information from the form SSA 10-99 and form RR-B 10-99 to generate the $1,200 check to those individuals.

The checks will be issued in reverse order of adjusted gross income, meaning that people with the lowest income will get payments first.

The timeline could change, given ongoing discussions between Congress and the Trump administration.