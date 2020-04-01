Stimulus checks on the way!

The check is in the mail, or at least its on the way!

Those government stimulus checks should be rolling off the presses and on the way soon to millions of Americans.

Taxpayers who have direct deposit attached to their last filing will receive their money that way.

The money is part of the two-trillion-dollar relief bill passed last week and signed by President Trump.

Taxpayers can expect anywhere from $1,200 to $2,400, based on their income and filing status.

The amounts for eligible Americans are based on the latest tax filing, either 2018 or 2019.

According to the IRS, most people will not have to take any action to receive their stimulus check.

The IRS will automatically calculate and send payments to those eligible.