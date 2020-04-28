Customers face confusion on stores re-opening

Before Governor Greg Abbott made the decision to open stores this weekend, there had been some confusion on the local level as to how retail stores would handle opening their doors.

It was decided that most of the non-essential retail shops could operate in a curbside fashion, where customers would pick up items that had been ordered online or by phone.

For the time being, customers are still not allowed to enter the actual businesses.

Erica Contreras with the outlets says they are taking it one day at a time and encourages everyone to go online to the outlet shoppes website.

The Outlet Shops at Laredo currently has four shops operating.

The Children's Place is doing online only but they will also ship to your home.

The Uniform Destination, Marble Slab and Rackroom Shoes will have curbside service.