Stop by H-E-B for your last minute Halloween treats!

With Halloween in full swing, many kids will take to the streets of Laredo to collect treats but if you are not prepared, you could get tricked!

To save you from any Halloween tricks, H-E-B is your one-stop shop for all things Halloween.

If you are looking for bags of candies or cupcakes at low prices, H-E-B has got you covered.

You can also purchase some last-minute costumes for the kids if they decide that they want to celebrate Halloween after all.

Be sure to head to your nearest H-E-B for all your holiday goods!