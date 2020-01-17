Stop by LMC if you need help during tax season

Tax season is here and no one likes to pay taxes, but if you need to do it it might as well be quick and painless.

So in order to do that the County's Tax Office will be putting in some overtime hours and heading out to the community.

Staff will be over at Laredo Medical Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. answering questions and taking payments.

Now anyone who doesn't make arrangements to pay by the end of this month could face penalties and extra fees.

Passport processing and motor vehicle registrations will also take place.