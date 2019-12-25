Stores and restaurants open on Christmas Day

If you are done with your holiday festivities and you are looking to grab some grub, finding a store can be quite difficult.

A handful of stores and restaurants will be open on Christmas Day for those looking to purchase last-minute gifts or food and beverages.

Here's a list of stores and restaurants open on Christmas:

Applebee's: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.

Alamo Drafthouse will be open for those looking to eat and watch a movie.

Burger King: Select locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Denny's: Open 24 hours.

Cinemark Theaters will be open during regular business hours for all movie screenings.

Dunkin': Hours vary and not all locations will be open. Check the Dunkin' mobile app to confirm whether your local store is open.

Hooters: Many locations open at 4 p.m., but hours can vary.

IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours Wednesday. IHOP has a limited-time Elf on the Shelf menu and kids eat free promotion through Jan. 1.

Luby's: Special menu available.

McDonald's: Participating locations are open Wednesday, hours vary.

Panda Express: Hours vary.

Starbucks: Not all locations are open and hours vary. Check with your closest location and hours will be updated on the app and website.

Tony Roma's: Hours vary.

Walgreens and CVS will also be open during regular store hours on Christmas Day.