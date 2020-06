Thousands of residents in Laredo are left in the dark after a thunderstorm knocked out power overnight.

According to the AEP website, roughly 6,764 customers in the south Texas area have been affected by the outage.

Some of the areas affected are the Mines Road area, International near Loop 20, Del Mar, Calton, Ejido, and some parts of the downtown area.

AEP is currently aware of the situation and is working to restore power.