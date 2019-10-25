Storm pushes jet bridge across tarmac

Cameras caught the moment strong winds pushed a jet bridge across the tarmac at a Tennessee airport.

A jet bridge, weighing several tons, was pushed around a tarmac during a powerful storm in Memphis. (Source: Memphis International Airport)

The Memphis International Airport tweeted a video showing the jet bridge being blown into the side of a concourse during a storm on Monday.

Heavy wind and rain can be seen beating down on the airport just before the jet bridge swings into view, sweeping aside at least two parked vehicles before landing in the concourse.

The jet bridge reportedly weighs several tons.

An airport spokesperson says the bridge itself sustained most of the damage, but there were also some broken windows on the airport's mezzanine level.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF1 tornado touched down about two and a half miles from the airport early Monday morning.

Wind gusts as high as 53 mph were recorded at the airport's monitoring station during the storm.

Passengers were moved out of the concourses to the ticketing areas with larger shelters during the tornado warning.

No one was hurt.

