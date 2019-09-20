Storm victims seek refuge at school gym

A high school gymnasium was turned into a temporary home for flood victims in Beaumont, Texas.

Cots filled the former central Beaumont High School Gym on Friday.

Many people sought shelter at the campus after floodwaters forced them out of their homes.

For some evacuees, it's unclear what the condition of their homes will be when they return.

The wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

Scattered showers are forecast for part of Friday potentially bringing two-to-three more inches of rain.

