Stray cats relocated to shelters outside of Laredo

Since January, over 400 stray cats and kittens have been transported to areas outside of Laredo to be rescued.

According to Jainy Coss, a community volunteer who tries to find ways to save cats and kittens in Laredo, says with warmer weather comes kitten season, which is when most female cats give birth to their litters.

This is the first time in two years Coss has needed to rely on outsider help to find homes for local fosters.



That's where Jainey Bare comes in with Bare Bus transport.

"So we're taking them from situations where they might be in danger, either of starvation or being attacked by other animals, being run over, all kinds of things. It's not good for these kittens to live on the streets, so my rescue partners are taking them into foster homes where they will get healthy and then adopted out into forever families."

These cats and kittens have a long journey ahead of them as they will be dropped off in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Fort Worth.



These two ladies stress that you can help control the local cat population by neutering.