Streamer gets caught in power lines at IBC Youth Parade

It seemed like it was simply a night of setbacks for a beloved local tradition.

Viewer video shows the moments a stray streamer got caught in some power lines earlier Thursday evening. It was a bit of a scare but the show went on.

However, there were some hang ups with weather. Cooler temperatures and some light misting caused some changes to the line up.

School marching bands had to pull out of the event, but the in the end families got to enjoy another Youth Parade Under the Stars.