String of "sextortion" cases on the rise

With social contact being highly discouraged at this time, some people have to resort to looking for love in all the wrong places.

The Laredo Police Department is seeing cases where victims are being extorted after sharing images that are sexual in nature.

"Right now, especially because of the situation that we're in, the normal activity of social gatherings and going out to bars, the way people would normally meet somebody else isn't available social media," said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Maybe it's a sign of the times, but according to Investigator Baeza "sextortion," which is the act of extorting a victim after they share intimate sexual content, is on the rise.

"This particular scam works where someone has befriended a total stranger that in most often times they haven't even met in person. They begin flirting, they begin sharing certain pictures, but then it escalates to actually sharing videos."

When the victim feels secure, the person on the other side ends up turning on them and threatens to share this personal content with others.

"With the victims friends the family members post them all over social media in exchange of money."

Baeza say because of the nature of the scam, sometimes victims don't want to share their story.

"Often times what happens is the person is completely caught off guard, they're living in a nightmare, they're embarrassed, they're humiliated, they have all kinds of psychological trauma involved and we probably predict there's more victims out there of this and they're simply not coming forward because of the embarrassment."

The departments advice to everyone is simple:

"What we want to tell people is obviously not to do this type of sharing of intimate images or videos. It's not a good idea, even if you're in an intimate relationship."

This crime affects a broad range of targets including men, women, minors, and adults.

According to Investigator Baeza, threatening to release intimate images of someone without their permission is a felony.



If you'd like to report a case of "sextortion," you're encouraged to reach out to Laredo PD at 7-95-28-00.