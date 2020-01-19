Stripes employee accused of stealing money from business

A former Stripes employee is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from her place of employment.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Ashley Ann Kaneaupua Kamai and charged her with theft.

The case unfolded on December 28th when officers were called out to the store located at the 2500 block of Del Mar.

Officers met with a store manager who stated that she suspected that Kamai was stealing money from the store from December 1st to December 15th.

After a thorough investigation, police discovered that Kamai stole $475 between those dates.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Kamai in the case.