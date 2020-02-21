Stripes releases new line of Selena collectors cups

Stripes stores all across Texas are celebrating 25 years of Selena Quintanilla with some fan memorabilia.

On Thursday, Stripes revealed its new line of 2020 Selena Commemorative collectors cups.

Fans will be able to purchase the unique cups on Saturday, February 29th at 9 a.m. only six cups per person while supplies last.

Stripes has worked with Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla to create the design of the cups.

This is the fourth year, 7-Eleven/Stripes has partnered with the Quintanilla Family to release a line of collectors cups.

Stripes is also one of the official sponsors of the Selena XXV convert that will take place in San Antonio on May 9th.