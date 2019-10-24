Strong Cold Front Tonight.

A strong cold front is moving into south Texas. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with much cooler and windy weather tonight. Clearing skies with the windy weather Friday. With dry air, clear skies, and light winds Friday night, temperatures will reach the 40's by dawn Saturday. Warmer weather will follow by Sunday afternoon. The next cooler airmass will reach us Tuesday night.

I'm expecting showers and thunderstorms tonight. Windy and much cooler, low around 50. Clearing, windy and much cooler Friday, high in the high 60's. Clear and cool Friday night, low in the 40's. Sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the 70's Saturday, the 80's Sunday. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, a bit more humid, high in the 80's. Partly cloyd Wednesday and Thursday, high in the high 60's.