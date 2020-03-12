Student Sent Home After Family Member Showed Flu Like Symptoms After Travel To Europe

Parents of students from Colonel Santos Benavides School received a letter today saying that a student was sent home after a family member began showing flu like symptoms following a trip to country in Europe on the Level 3 Travel Notice.

As a precautionary measure the student was sent home and the City's Health Department was notified so they can monitor the household.

The notice goes on to say that the campus will be extensively cleaned and continuously sanitized throughout the next several weeks, including spring break.

They conclude that if anyone has any questions they can call the district's call center at 956-473-8000 or your child's campus.