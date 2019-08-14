Student drivers: Don't park where you are not supposed to!

Now that summer vacation is over and the new school year is officially underway the United Independent School District is reminding parents about the student parking permits.

In the past, the school district has had several issues with students parking their vehicles in front of private property and many of them have received citations because they don’t have a parking permit.

UISD officials say the district does offer parking to students but the spaces are limited and you must follow several guidelines.

The parking spaces are offered first to seniors and then it’s first come, first serve.

The district encourages students with a valid driver’s license and insurance to obtain a parking permit as soon as possible.