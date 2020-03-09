Student film sheds light on school shootings

A group of high school students are breaking the silence on a nationwide issue with their new film, “Nothing Changes”.

The story follows a deaf teenage girl who goes about her day at school while also capturing the intense and dramatic moments of a sight that has become too familiar in our society.

After witnessing the news of the tragic Walmart Shooting in El Paso, the writer, and director of the film, Nixon High School senior Jacob Jaime decided to brainstorm an idea for the project.

Jacob brought the idea, to his instructor and sponsor of the Nixon Filmmaker Society Marco Gonzalez to bring this project to the screen.

Even with such an important topic being portrayed by a group of youngsters, the crew like sophomore student Brevin Binas knew they had to get it right.

After countless weeks and hours of rehearsing, shooting and editing, their hard work paid off.

The club was awarded first place during the UIL FILM State Contest in Austin.

Mr. Gonzalez says, no matter what your age is, you can talk about an important topic.

To view the full film, click here.