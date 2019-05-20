Student receives scholarship in honor of late educator

The Laredo area Retired School Employee Organization held its annual awards banquet where new officers were installed and one lucky deserving college sophomore was awarded a scholarship.

Ruben Uribe was the recipient of the scholarship that was given in honor of former member Cynthia Rodriguez who recently passed away.

Uribe says it’s an honor to have her Cynthia’s memory live on in his education.

The Retired Teachers organization works to improve benefits for all public school retirees.

Its members are made up of various former educators and school officials.

They say they are always looking for new members to join their organization.