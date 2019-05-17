Students graduate eight week leadership program

The Laredo Border Patrol is calling it mission accomplished for the latest class of the REAL Campaign.

Class 14 of the Rewarding Education, Attitude and Leadership mission started in March of this year.

A group made up of 13 local students started the eight-week program consisting of class sessions, physical training, and community service.

Justice of the Peace, Jose Salinas worked closely with Border Patrol to help put this program together.

He says the goal of the program is teaching the students hard work and dedication.

The REAL Program was created to help mentor and help young people who might be at risk.