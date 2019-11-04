Students build altars to honor lost loved ones

Spanish students at Martin High School are learning more about their Mexican heritage and how we celebrate the dead.

To better understand Dia de los Muertos, they built alters that honor their loved ones who have passed.

This activity enables students to talk with their parents about the tradition and how their family celebrates it.

The Mexican culture is one of the only ones around the world that celebrates those loved ones that have passed on without fear.

Martin Spanish teacher, Homero Tijerina, says that on the 2nd and the 3rd of October those who have passed are able to visit their loved ones on Earth.

Tijerina says the students at first feared the tradition, but after taking part in the celebration and talking about it with family, they now understand and enjoy it.