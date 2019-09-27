Students Chalk about mental health

Students over at the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School are hoping positive messages written in chalk will make a difference in others.

As part of the second annual “Let’s Chalk About Mental Health” Campaign held by Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, students chalked positive messages in front of the Commissioners Court Building.

Students addressed those who might be suffering from mental health issues.

A local mother who lost her 19-year-old son to suicide says it’s always important to check on those you care about, even if they seem happy.

Those who took part in the event say they hope these messages inspire hope to those who might be having an off day.

A counselor says mental health is something many people might on a regular basis; however, if you suspect someone is going through some hardships, it’s good to help them through their difficult time.