Students learn about the growing industry of cybersecurity

The twisted, dark web was the topic of conversation at the South Texas Cybersecurity Series.

Thursday morning, United ISD and Laredo ISD students were educated on the dangers of modern-day technology.

Since cybersecurity has more of a presence in the community, students were to get information on jobs and training available.

Laredo College strategic external initiatives senior director Michael Gonzalez says this is a growing industry that people need to pay more attention to.

"There are a number of jobs that folks could have access to and we hope this to be the beginning of a series, we hope to continue this conversation with the community because cybersecurity is that important and that relevant to us here in Laredo."

The event featured a keynote speaker as well as panelists including: the Webb County Sheriff, a local cyber security professional, and a Laredo College cybersecurity professor.

The series isn't only for students, but the public as well.