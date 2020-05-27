Students at Cherish Center celebrate graduation

Students at Cherish Center got to celebrate a traditional milestone in a new way this morning.

This morning, the students got to celebrate their graduation!



The students and their families got to parade in their cars at the campus as teachers cheered them on.



Blanca Alamaraz explains Cherish Center works a little bit differently compared to other high schools.

"It's a very small campus we get very attached to our kids," said Blanca Almaraz. "It's not like your traditional high school, where they go to one teacher and another teacher. Here we are a very small campus and we get to be with them for four years. So these are our babies... some of my kids I've had them since they were in sixth grade with me in Los Obispos, so it's a very emotional moment for us right now."

The Cherish Center provides UISD students with disabilities and special needs the chance to learn important job skills like vocational training.