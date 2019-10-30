Students build altar to celebrate Day of the Dead

Triumph Public School students showcased their masterpieces for the Day of the Dead.

These celebrations are based in the belief that the souls of the ones gone can come back to this world on the Day of the Dead.

The art students at Triumph built an altar to commemorate the holiday.

The teacher says this was a learning experience about this Mexican tradition.

A representative from the Mexican Consulate in Laredo was on hand to make a presentation to the students about the holiday and its history.