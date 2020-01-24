Students collect pennies for pets

In honor of National Change a Pet's Life Day and a group of young students are trying to do just that one penny at a time.

We often see them lying around in our cars or on the floor but a simple penny can go a long way for animals in need.

A group of students were able to pull their pennies together and collect hundreds of dollars for a great cause.

Students at LISD's Heights Elementary School collected change and donations in order to benefit a local animal shelter.

With bags of change in their hands, the students presented their donations to the Laredo Animal Protective Society who was amazed by the student1s’ efforts.

Cynthia Gutierrez with LAPS says she was completely blown away by the amount of money blankets, cleaning supplies and food collected.

Gutierrez says the students’ generosity will go a long way to help their animals find a forever home.

The funds will be spent on getting animals ready for adoption such as vaccinating and microchipping each pet.

In total over $600 was collected by the students and teachers to benefit the LAPS organization.

Students like Frida say they are proud of the money they collected and that each animal deserves their fur-ever home.

This is the first year Heights Elementary School has organized this donation drive.

The drive was started by the school's librarian after she herself adopted a dog from the Laredo Animal Protective Society.