Students gather for sixth annual Back to School Health Fair

Both school districts along with the City of Laredo came together over the weekend to provide services and information for the sixth annual Back to School Health Fair.

Several families gathered filled the Sames Auto Arena to prepare for the first day of classes.

Various booths were set up by multiple businesses and organizations.

Services for school supplies, health care, dental and fitness were just some of what the booths offered.

Doors opened at 7 a.m. and thousands showed up a week before school begins.

The first step was giving out free backpacks to students.

LISD assistant superintendent Maggie Martinez says they issued backpacks to students who can fill them with school supplies as well as other necessities.

Students will have one more week of summer vacation; however, UISD will still have a couple of extra days as they won’t be back until next Wednesday.