Students get a firsthand look at justice system

High school students who are thinking of pursuing a career in criminal justice got a little hands-on experience.

Several students were chosen by their teachers to visit the 341st District Court.

It’s all part of a program called “Color of Justice” which was organized by Judge Becky Palomo.

The program focuses on career preparation, academic requirements, and skills needed in order to succeed in a career in law.

Students say it’s an experience they will never forget.

The students got a chance to visit the District Attorney’s Office and even sit in a courtroom to listen to a case.

Students also had the opportunity to shadow judges and attorneys.