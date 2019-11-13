Students take home new bikes after winning Recycling Fair

As part of the Texas Recycling Day, local schools came together to create projects out of items such as bottles, cans, plastic to promote recycling.

The winners of the most creative projects from the Recycling Fair have been announced!

The first place winner was the garbage truck, made by Emily Leon from Santo Niño Elementary. She was awarded a bicycle and a $50 gift card.

The second place winner was the basket made with paper, by Victoria Lerma of Santo Niño Elementary. Her prize was a bicycle and $25 gift card.

The third place winner was the cat pot, made by Katielyn Pompa from Trautmann Elementary. She was awarded a bicycle, as well.

Congratulations to the winners and for all those who participated!