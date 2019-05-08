School officials stay behind with students during flooding

Students at one Texas school didn’t let a little flood rain on their parade after they were stranded inside their campus.

The heavy flooding made bus service dangerous, so some students were left with no way to get home.

The Cleveland Independent School District posted pictures to their Facebook page on Tuesday of the kids having fun after school.

The district's superintendent and other staff and faculty stayed behind with the kids to help them feel safe during the severe weather.

School officials even made the students dinner and stayed behind until their parents were able to pick them up.

Many schools in the Houston area were closed on Wednesday due to flash flooding.