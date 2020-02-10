Students headed to court for unexcused absences

A total of 20 students from LISD will be going before a judge this week as part of truancy court.

The kids in question had at least 10 unexcused absences within a six month period.

On Tuesday, they will need to appear in court with their parents, or guardians to justify why they failed to show up for school.

Judge Oscar Liendo says the court understands why some parents might keep their kids from going to school but there are still protocols that must be followed.

These parents will also have to pay $50 for court expenses and if the absences cannot be justified, they must also pay $100 for each day they missed.