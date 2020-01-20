Students headed to D.C. for Martha Washington’s Education Program

Dozens of high school students are heading to our nation’s capital.

Sixteen high school students were chosen as the recipient for this years' Society of Martha Washington’s Education Program scholarship.

The students were honored at a special luncheon Saturday at the Laredo Country Club.

In order to apply the students completed a form wrote an essay about a current issue and submitted it to the board.

Many we spoke to say they are excited and grateful for the opportunity.

All of the local high schools participated in the program and more than 100 students applied for the opportunity.