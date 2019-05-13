Students prepare for STAAR

With STAAR testing taking place this week, local school districts have been hard at work making sure their students are prepared.

Over the weekend students at Lamar Middle School took time to study for the big exam by attending Saturday tutorials.

Of course, Saturday school is nothing new to the students, as they have been meeting several times throughout the year.

It’s all a last minute effort to prepare them for what’s to come on the day of the exam.

Since February, students and teachers have been filling the classrooms to get ready for the math, reading, science and social studies exams with a total of 350 students and 26 teachers participating.

STAAR testing will begin on Monday morning with math for 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 7th grade.

Then on Tuesday, those same students will test in reading.

While on Wednesday, 5th and 8th graders will take the science test and on Thursday 8th graders will take the social studies portion of the exam.

Good luck to all those students who will be taking the test!