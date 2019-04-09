Students prepare for STAAR Test

This week, students all over Texas will be taking the standardized test known as STAAR.

Alfredo Duncan is a sophomore student at Garcia Early College High School.

He and his classmate Preston Salazar say they have the tools to make them successful for the STAAR exam.

Duncan says, he’s going to eat a healthy breakfast, practice different strategies and review possible questions that might be on the test.

Salazar says he’s been practicing during class and feels that he’s more confident than nervous.

Jose Iznaola, the principal of Early College High school says the relationship between teacher and student is a very important one.

Iznaola says if they see teachers that care and that are very hard working, students will tend to perform better on the test.

STAAR tests are designed to measure what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade level.

Most students will have two to four testing days during the school year.

With a good night’s sleep and hearty breakfast, students will try their best to succeed.

The STAAR Test starts on Tuesday for grades 3rd through 12th.