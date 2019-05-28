Students put their spelling skills to the ultimate test

The 2019 National Spelling Bee is underway in Washington, D.C. as 562 students from across the country will put their spelling skills to the test in hopes of becoming the national champion.

Among the elite few, is Laredo’s very own Mia Cuevas, a student from Lamar Middle School.

The final round will take place Thursday.

The student who comes out on top will not only have bragging rights but will also receive a cash prize of $50,000.

In addition to that a trip to New York City to appear on live with Kelly and Ryan and a trip to Hollywood to go on Jimmy Kimmel.

This year is the 92nd National Spelling Bee.

Last year's winner was a student from Texas.