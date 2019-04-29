Students receive new apparel just in time for prom

A group of students will happily be going to the prom in style thanks to a generous clothing donation.

Judge Roberto Quintana stopped by Cigarroa High School to drop off some slightly used prom dresses as well as other outfits for students.

This was the end result of a donation drive where people were asked to donate clothing which can be used for students who might have otherwise missed out on this year’s event.

Judge Roberto Quintana says as a senior there are plenty of expenses, so by providing prom dresses, that’s one less expense they have to worry about.

This was Judge Quintana’s first clothing drive.

