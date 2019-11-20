Students recognized as Eighth Graders of the Month

A group of bright and young students were recognized for their hard work both in and outside of the classroom.

Eighth graders from all of Laredo’s middle schools were acknowledged as October's Eighth Graders of the Month.

Our very own anchor Elizabeth Millner was at United Middle School for the ceremony.

Students who achieve this honor not only excel in their studies but also outside the classroom in their extra-curricular activities and in their community involvement.

Congratulations to all of the students!

Below is a list of this month's recipients:

- Amanda Hill - Gonzalez Middle School

- Isabella Dae Hernandez - Blessed Sacrament School

- Jasmin Mendez -Cigrroa Middle School

- Merari Ramirez - Christen Middle School

- Jorge Villarreal - Clark Middle School

- Damaris Holguin - Harmony Science Academy

- Dereck Hernandez - M.B. Lamar Middle School

- Amy Pena - Lamar Bruni Middle School

- Marisa Cruz - Los Obispos Middle School

- Victoria Rodriguez - Mary Help

-Estrella Matias- Memorial Middle School

-Edgar Ramos - Perales Middle School

-Elisa Maria Zapata - Salvador Garcia Middle School

-Elise Teresa Paredes - St. Aug Middle School

-Juan Pablo Gonzalez - Trautmann Middle School

-Paulina Garcia - United Day School

-Ixtazi Hernandez - United South Middle School

-Ramiro Tijerina III - United South Middle School

-Marcela Guidana Gonzalez - Washington Middle School