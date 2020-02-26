Students recognized as Eighth Graders of the Month

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nine bright young students were recognized for their outstanding performance, in and out of the classroom.
It's all part of the Eighth Grader of the Month program hosted by the Laredo Police Department and your good neighbor station.
The students gathered at Memorial Middle School for this month’s ceremony.
Counselors from every middle school select a deserving student who has achieved academic success and show good character in all they do.
Congratulations to all of the recipients!