Students recognized by Laredo Sector Border Patrol

A group of high school students were honored by the Laredo Sector Border Patrol for their hard work and dedication.

For the past 30 years, Border Patrol has recognized several local high school seniors for its ‘Youth of the Month’ program.

A total of 11 high school seniors received the prestigious award for the month of November during a ceremony hosted by Julieta & Frank Staggs Academy of International and STEM Studies.

Congratulations to each student who received recognition.

