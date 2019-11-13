Students explore future career paths while shadowing county judge

Before starting their future in the career of their dreams, Webb County is allowing several students to take a peek into their world to get a better understanding of what their dream job really entails.

One of the students spoke to KGNS about how the experience opened the door to her future.

"I see how a lot of politicians and government leaders help a lot of the community, and I want to be a part of that,” said Yadira Garcia, an 11th grader at LBJ High School.

Although she's barely a junior at LBJ, Yadira hopes to instill the words "be the change you want to see in the world" into her future career path.

"I have seen a lot of problems with the correctional systems where a lot of people don't know their rights, or they don't have the right advice with the law, so I want to help those people have the correct advice and know their laws, and not be abused by the correctional systems."

Before she can step foot into a courtroom, she's stepping into the shoes of Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, just for the day.

"We want to teach them what we do here in the county government and what is a county judge, and what the commissioners do, and what does the county comprise of,” said Judge Tijirena.

Students were able to visit different departments of their interest to better understand exactly what they do.

Students from Nixon and Cigarroa also took part in the experience to see other county employees hard at work.

Tijerina hopes this experience opens their eyes to the reality of the workforce, as well as to what they hope to accomplish with their lives.

High school students didn't just visit the Webb County Judge, they also went by to see the district and county court at law judges.