Students shine bright during 2020 LISD Spelling Bee

A local spelling bee champion defends her title for the third year in a row.

The 2020 LISD Spelling Bee was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts Recital Hall.

After a fierce competition, seventh grade Lamar Middle School student Mia Cuevas took home the first place trophy for the third year in a row.

Cuevas was the winner in 2019 and 2018. She also competed in the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Mia isn’t the only busy bee, Emily Rodriguez of Ryan Elementary won second place while Alfredo Vasquez of Tarver Elementary School came in third.

Congratulations to all of the students on a job well done!

