Students surprise teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, several students from a local elementary school showed their teacher just how much she means to them.

A total of 15 students from Trautmann Elementary got together and organized a drive-by parade for "Mrs Adriana San Miguel" as a way of saying "Thank you."

It was an emotional moment for her as she stood by waving at her third-grade students and crying tears of joy.

She had not seen her students since before the whole lockdown ordeal.

And of course a big thank you to all teachers and educators for all that they do.