Students test Rio Grande water for science experiment

Thousands of students from different parts of our nation and Mexico are coming together for one common goal, and that's to study the body of water that divides us.

Washington Middle School Jamie Coss is determined to ensure that what we're leaving behind for future generations is in good condition.

"It's soon to be our world, because other people didn't really take care of it, so now we have to take care of it,” he said. "We should have the right to know what's in our water, and what we put in our bodies."

Jamie plans to take care of our water through a science experiment. "Today we were testing all the phosphates and nitrates in the water, basically pollution if you don't know what that means."

Jamie is one of thousands who are taking part in the Rio Research Roundup, an annual event by the Rio Grande International Study Center, which encourages students to spend more time outside learning about the environment.

"I think it's very important for the students to know about pollution and their water source and how they can help it and protect their environment,” said Elizabeth Trevino, the science teacher from Washington Middle School.

Laredo’s main source of drinking water is from the Rio Grande River, which is why RGISC wanted students to come out and test the waters to see exactly what it takes to make it drinkable.

"Especially with this water boil thing going on, it's great to learn what’s inside and what's the process in order to keep it clean and purified for us in order to drink it," said Lilian Campos, the event coordinator at RGISC.

Through this experience, Jaimie says her eyes are open to the reality of why our water is so important to protect and preserve for years to come.

This is just the start of the month long project. Students will be able to compete for a prize, all they have to do is submit a short video, community survey, artwork, or even social media awareness campaign.