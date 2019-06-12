Studies show more people are getting injured when riding scooters

Studies show more people are getting hurt while riding electric scooters much like the Blue Duck Scooters that were recently brought to the Gateway City.

Researchers from Rutgers University studied nearly a decade's worth of data from roughly 100 hospitals.

They found over 2300 people were injured while riding electric scooters in 2008 but that number nearly tripled to almost 7,000 in 2017.

While most of those injured were men between the ages of 19 and 65, a third were kids between the ages of 6 and 12.

Officials say 66 percent of the victims were not wearing helmets.

It’s important to always be cautious when riding an electric scooter.

