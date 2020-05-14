Studies show men more at risk for COVID-19

According to the Laredo health authority, being a man could be a risk factor for COVID-19.

In Wednesday's briefing, Doctor Victor Trevino spoke about a study out of Johns Hopkins that says genetics may play a role in COVID-19.



Studies out of New York, the city with the largest outbreaks, show that men are more likely to be hospitalized and twice as likely to die from the virus.



New research reveals that women's bodies are better at fighting off infections because of their hormones and two X chromosomes.



Trevino says women have more protection from the virus than men.

"Although it's still too soon to know how exactly it might play out in the context of COVID-19. What is clear however, is that being a male may be a risk factor just like many other traits that make one more vulnerable."

Vulnerable traits include: being older and having certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease, and hypertension.