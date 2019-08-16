Study: 8 in 10 people have cried at work

Letting your emotions out through a cry at work is much more common than you might think.

Eight out of 10 people have cried at work, according to a new study from job search company Monster.

Forty-five percent of those shedding tears say their bosses or co-workers were the reason.

About a fifth of people surveyed said their cry was due to non-work, personal issues.

A career expert with Monster says in many cases, shedding tears at your job can be a sign of a toxic environment.

