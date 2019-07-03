Study: Most Americans don’t trust the media while most Republicans distrust fact checkers

(Gray News) - Finding common ground between Republicans and Democrats is no easy task, but the Pew Research Center has done just that.

According to a study conducted between Feb. 19 and March 4, the vast majority of Americans don’t trust the media.

At 89%, an overwhelming number of Republicans believe the media hold a bias, compared to just 57% of Democrats.

Among independent voters, 72% believe the media are one-sided.

The study, however, found that half of all Americans believe fact-checkers deal fairly with all sides.

Forty-eight percent of respondents believe they are one-sided.

The opinion of independent voters roughly mirrors the overall national average, with 47% perceiving a bias and 51% believing they’re fair.

Just as they are on the political spectrum, the opinions of Republicans and Democrats are nearly polar opposites.

Seventy percent of Republicans believe fact-checkers are biased while 28% of them said they deal fairly with both sides.

Only 29% of Democrats believe fact-checkers are biased while 69% of them believe they’re fair.

Even so, most Americans are not very confident in their ability to check the accuracy of the news they consume.

Only 29% of respondents indicated they feel very confident fact-checking the news themselves. Forty-six percent feel somewhat confident doing so while 24% expressed very little to no confidence at all.

